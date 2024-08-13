NPO Energomash: Ground tests of the RD-171MV rocket engine are almost complete

Ground tests of the RD-171MV rocket engine, known as the “Tsar Engine”, are almost complete. This was reported by Igor Arbuzov, Director General of the Scientific and Production Association (NPO) Energomash (part of the Roscosmos State Corporation) TASS.

“We have almost completed the cycle of ground tests. Now we will wait for the creation of the missile itself for flight tests. And the engines – they are ready,” the head said on the sidelines of the international military-technical forum “Army-2024”.

Arbuzov added that interdepartmental tests of the power unit are scheduled for 2025.

Related materials:

In May, Dmitry Baranov, CEO of the Progress Rocket and Space Corporation, announced that the first medium-heavy rocket, Soyuz-5, whose first stage will receive an RD-171MV, will be sent to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in the third quarter of 2025.

In August 2023, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was told at the Progress Rocket Space Center that the first launch of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle was scheduled for December 2025.