Hermanus. The general director of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, proposed to the head of the space agencies of the member countries of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to carry out a joint project to monitor space and prevent dangerous situations on Earth.

“The creation of the Milky Way system plans to deploy its network of observation stations throughout the Earth, which implies greater international cooperation both during its creation and its subsequent use,” Borisov said.

He also proposed “analyzing the possibility of carrying out a joint project within the BRICS framework, providing for the common coordination of organizational, technical and financial resources when creating the system.”

The rapid development of space technologies and the increase in the number of space powers, he continued, produced a considerable growth of satellite groups, so it is very important to develop single rules for all countries in Earth orbit and to know in detail the situation in the near space of the planet.

Borisov called the creation of the BRICS development bank, which will be a driving force for large-scale joint space projects, important.

Currently, work is underway to create a BRICS group of remote sensing Earth satellites.