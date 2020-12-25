The state corporation “Roskosmos” demanded to recover from the Samara rocket and space center “Progress”, which produces carrier rockets “Soyuz”, more than 4.7 billion rubles. The corresponding claim was registered in the Moscow Arbitration Court, writes RIA News…

It is noted that the lawsuit went to court last Thursday, December 24. The grounds for the claims have not yet been indicated in the materials of the court. The claim has not yet been accepted for consideration.

Note that the Progress enterprise was included in the list of companies to which the United States is going to apply export restrictions.

Earlier it became known that the United States may buy a seat on the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft for an astronaut’s flight to the ISS in April 2021. It was originally planned that a completely Russian crew would go to the station for the first time.