Roskosmos has declassified negotiations between the Soyuz-11 crew members Georgy Dobrovolsky, Vladislav Volkov and Viktor Patsaev, who died half a century ago, on June 30, 1971. Materials are provided on website state corporation.

The crew died on their return to Earth due to depressurization of the descent vehicle.

The published documents contain recordings of the crew’s negotiations with the measuring point before the launch of the ship. It follows from the text that the cosmonauts closed the hatches, reported the situation and checked the time. The specialists of the measuring point reported on the state of health of the crew. “Your parameters are excellent. And the breathing rate is excellent. The pulse rate does not exceed 76 in all. Keep this in mind. All this is very good, ”the measuring station noted.

Also on website Roscosmos notes that the Dobrovolsky crew was preparing for a space flight as a backup. “In a few days, backup crews replaced the cosmonauts of the main crew, thereby saving the lives of Alexei Leonov, Valery Kubasov, Pyotr Kolodin,” the state corporation noted.

The Soyuz-11 crew was to dock with the world’s first orbital station Salyut-1, reactivate it and conduct a number of scientific experiments. The astronauts coped with the task successfully. Depressurization of the spacecraft occurred during its return to Earth at an altitude of about 100 kilometers. The astronauts tried to fix the breakdown, but lost consciousness. The pressure inside the spacecraft dropped and the astronauts died.