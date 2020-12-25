Roscosmos explained RIA News the imposition of sanctions against the Progress Rocket and Space Center (RSC), a developer and manufacturer of Soyuz-2 missiles, as well as civil and military spacecraft.

The state corporation claims that, in accordance with the requirements of Russian legislation, “it is obliged to apply sanctions for improper performance by executors of obligations under contracts.” Roscosmos did not name a specific reason for the introduction of sanctions against the leading enterprise in the country’s rocket and space industry, in 2020 providing 14 out of 16 Russian launches.

In December, the US Department of Commerce published a list of Russian and Chinese organizations that have been sanctioned for cooperation with the military, in particular the Samara RCC Progress.

The amount of claims of Roskosmos against the Progress RCC exceeds 4.7 billion rubles.

In August, the CEO of Progress Dmitry Baranov stated RIA Novosti that the sending into orbit of a pair of civil satellites “Resurs-P” is postponed due to the lack of components supplied by external contractors. In the same month, analyst Bart Hendrix, in a publication in The Space Review, spoke about the development of military satellites by the Samara enterprise and the difficulties associated with this.

Currently, the RCC “Progress” is massive reductions, and Roskosmos deduces money from this enterprise. In July 2018, the CEO of the corporation Dmitry Rogozin announced unification into production cooperation of the profitable RCC “Progress” and the unprofitable Khrunichev Center, which produces the “Proton-M” and “Angara” rockets. “We need to quickly adopt a plan for the financial recovery of the Khrunichev Center,” the manager explained.

According to him, from 2018 to 2020, thanks to the efforts of Roscosmos, the government and the Ministry of Finance, the financial “hole” created by the Moscow Khrunichev Center was reduced by 70 billion rubles.