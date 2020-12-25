The state corporation “Roskosmos” has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of launch vehicles “Soyuz” – the Samara Rocket and Space Center (RSC) “Progress” for 4.7 billion rubles. This is evidenced by information from the card index of the Moscow Arbitration Court, reports RIA News…

It is noted that the lawsuit went to court on December 24. At the moment, it has not yet been accepted for consideration. The grounds for the claims are also not indicated in the court materials.

In early December, it was reported that Roskosmos had found a scammer among the contractors who had made low-quality parts for the Soyuz-2 missiles. A whole batch of valves for the engines of the first stages of the rocket turned out to be faulty. Based on the results of the check, the batch number, the shift and the master who made a defect in the production of valves in 2016 were established.