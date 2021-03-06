Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin said that the state corporation is discussing the configuration and orbit of the new orbital station being developed in Russia. TASS.

“We are discussing the configuration and orbit of the new station,” he said.

Earlier Rogozin said that the new orbital station is likely to be visited, not habitable.

Earlier it was reported that the new Russian orbital service station, which is being developed by the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, will be able to operate indefinitely.

It is noted that the station will be able to operate for a long time due to the open architecture and replaceable modules. As the head of the Institute of Space Policy, Ivan Moiseev, said, the module that has completed its term will be removed, and a new one will take its place.