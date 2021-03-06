Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that the state corporation is currently discussing the configuration and orbit of a new orbital station being developed in Russia.

One of the Facebook users asked Rogozin on his page about plans to develop the base unit of the station.

“We are discussing the configuration and orbit of the new station,” he replied.

In early December, Rogozin announced that Russia was preparing to create a new orbital station and asked the Russians to share proposals regarding its appearance.

Then Rogozin emphasized that the station should be a multifunctional, a kind of filling, repair, assembly platform, at the same time visited or permanently inhabited.

In November, the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation proposed deploying a new Russian orbital service station that would be able to monitor the entire surface of the Earth.