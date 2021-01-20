The Russian oxygen production system “Electron-VM”, located at the International Space Station, is operating normally. Reported by TASS with reference to the press service of Roscosmos.

It is noted that the system was turned off and on according to the work plan. “The equipment works normally,” the state corporation noted.

Prior to that, the media wrote that the cosmonaut from Russia Sergei Ryzhikov told the flight control center about the breakdown of the Electron-VM.

The oxygen supply system was out of order in October and December last year.

Earlier it was reported that the search for a second oxygen leak in the Russian Zvezda module on the ISS was postponed until mid-February. The leaky compartment was isolated until the arrival of the Progress MS-16 cargo vehicle.