Roscosmos confirmed the information about the fall of an unguided Chinese rocket. About it it says on the state corporation’s Twitter account.

“The object entered the Earth’s atmosphere and at about 05:30 Moscow time ceased to exist over the Indian Ocean,” said Roscosmos.

On April 29, the Chinese National Space Administration, using the Changzheng-5B (Long March 5) launch vehicle, launched the main module of the PRC space station into orbit. The launch was declared successful, but later the rocket got out of control. Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC said that the rocket was designed in such a way that most of it collapsed and burned up during the fall.