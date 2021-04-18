The decision to continue work on the Russian segment of the International Space Station will be made after 2024. This was announced on Sunday, April 18, in the press service of Roscosmos.

“We have a working period at the station agreed with our partners in the ISS – 2024. After this period, the decision will be made based on the technical condition of the station modules, which have mostly expired their service life, as well as our plans to deploy a new generation national orbital service station, ”the state corporation said.

After the decision is made, negotiations with partners will begin on the conditions and forms of interaction after 2024.

Earlier on the same day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced Moscow’s plans to withdraw from the ISS project from 2025 and start creating its own orbital station.

The day before, Soyuz MS-17 delivered to Earth three members of the ISS crew – Russians Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, as well as American astronaut Kathleen Rubins.

Seven crew members remained on the ISS – Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Petr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Mark Vande Hai and Japan Aerospace Research Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi.