The state corporation “Roskosmos” called the condition for starting cooperation with Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. Vladimir Ustimenko, head of the corporation’s press service, told Lente.ru about this.

“For this [сотрудничества “Роскосмоса” и SpaceX]to get SpaceX to contact us. We are open for cooperation with all space organizations and private companies. We have no bias towards anyone, especially successful companies are always welcome, and we cooperate with them, ”said Ustimenko, answering a question about possible work with Musk’s company.

He added that the main obstacle in the joint work of the United States and Russia is the sanctions: “This is an obstacle to the overall design work, technical work. We, of course, cope on our own, but progress must step forward, and this requires joint work. ” However, despite this, Roskosmos is in constant contact with the United States and not only on launched projects, but also on future ones.

On Friday, May 21, speaking at the New Knowledge marathon, Elon Musk expressed his admiration for the achievements of Russia. According to him, Russia’s victories are impressive and he is confident that this energy will continue in the future. Discussing the prospects for cooperation between countries in the development of the International Space Station, Musk noted that it is wrong to freeze on one issue.