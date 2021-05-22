About 1.7 trillion rubles will require the implementation of the lunar program with the super-heavy rocket “Yenisei”, 900 billion will go to create the payload and the manned vehicles themselves. This was announced on Saturday, May 22, by the executive director of Roscosmos for science, Alexander Bloshenko.

“The figure for the STK program (super-heavy class carrier) is about 1.7 trillion rubles with payloads, without payloads, the figure is about 800 billion,” he said.Interfax“.

Bloshenko also noted that Roskosmos plans to present an updated draft of the lunar program in June using the Angara-A5V rocket instead of the super-heavy Yenisei. The final decision on which configuration will be involved will be made by the country’s government, he said.

“A decision is needed here at the level of the country’s leadership. The government already has a super-heavy project. Now we will finalize the program for a four-start scheme using the “Angara” and will submit it to the government in June. We will wait for a decision, ”Bloshenko clarified.

On April 28, it was reported that Roskosmos ordered the development of a new generation spacecraft Vorat-MKA-L to send animals to the Moon. The deadline for preliminary work is November 15, 2022.

At the end of December last year it became known that a special directorate had been set up at Roskosmos to prepare missions to the moon.

In the same month, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, already mentioned that Russia’s first manned missions to the moon may be carried out with the help of several launches of carrier rockets of the Angara family, and not on the super-heavy Yenisei rocket.