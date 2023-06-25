Roskosmos: an agreement on cooperation with the Egyptian Agency was reached

Roscosmos will sign a full-scale agreement with African countries on cooperation in space. On Sunday, June 25, with reference to the head of the state corporation, reports Interfax.

According to the agency, the signing of the upcoming agreement will take place in July during the Russia-Africa forum in St. Petersburg. The leadership of Roskosmos is conducting a tour of African countries. In particular, an agreement was reached with the Egyptian agency, where they announced their desire to create a large-scale African space agency.

The heads of the space agencies of Russia and Egypt discussed the principles and norms for the development of Russian-Egyptian cooperation in space exploration. It is also planned to jointly manufacture and launch spacecraft, develop a manned program and ground-based space infrastructure.

In February 2023, the Director General of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, announced that instead of Western partners who refused to cooperate with the state corporation on a number of projects, Russia would look for new ones. According to him, Western sanctions affected the state corporation, as a result of which 2022 was not an easy year for the Russian cosmonautics. “We are looking for new partners, we meet with our colleagues in Southeast Asia, in Asia,” he said. Borisov also expressed hope that Russia would find partners in Africa.