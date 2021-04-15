The first deputy general director of Roskosmos for economics and finance Maxim Ovchinnikov said on Thursday, April 15, that the astronauts in the future may be provided with a housing subsidy.

“A proposal was made, which we are now seriously working on, – to provide the cosmonauts with some kind of housing subsidy,” he said. TASS…

Ovchinnikov explained that the proposal refers to the issue of service housing in a 144-apartment building in Star City for astronaut candidates. At the same time, it is noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a decision on its completion after working out this issue personally with the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin.

“When you become an astronaut, you receive a housing subsidy. Here, probably, we will talk about compensation for the interest rate on mortgages and compensation of part of the principal debt on the mortgage for each flight, “Ovchinnikov said.

The deputy director general of the state corporation added that at the time the cosmonaut is in the detachment, the interest rate is fully compensated. He explained that this allows the person to “pay off the body of the mortgage.”

According to him, additional funding is needed to provide a housing subsidy.

On April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a 50% increase in salaries for those who flew into space and 70% for those who are still preparing to fly. Maxim Ovchinnikov, in turn, said that the salary of Russian cosmonauts after the increase will exceed 500 thousand rubles a month.