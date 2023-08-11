The head of Roscosmos Borisov: Russia and China can build a lunar base after 2030

In the future, the Moon can be used as a launch pad for deep space, said the head of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov. Writes about it RIA News.

According to the director general, after the Luna-28 mission, Russia and China (PRC) will move on to the “possibility” of a manned visit to the moon and the construction of a lunar base. “I think that in the future the Moon will be a launching pad for the exploration of deep space, distant planets,” he admitted.

Borisov also clarified that the Luna-26 mission will be launched in 2027, Luna-27 in 2028, and Luna-28 after 2030.

On Friday, August 11, Roscosmos launched the first mission to the Moon in the history of the Russian Federation. The automatic station “Luna-25” will make a soft landing in the region of the South Pole of the Moon on August 21.