There are those who They love hamburgers above all else.. There are also those who are faithful followers of the dessert, especially at Christmas time. Well, who would have imagined that a restaurant would launch a product that fused the best of both worlds? Well, it exists and it has been thanks to TGI Fridays. The chain has brought to the market a proposal that will make lovers of the most popular Christmas sweet at Christmas in Spain and ‘burger addicts’ fall in love with it.

It is available until January 12, and takes typical hamburger ingredients and the roscón de Reyes. Its shape is very similar to that of the Christmas candy, but it has all the essentials to classify it as a burger, like a good meat and a high-quality garnish.

With nougat cream and roscón bread: this is the TGI Fridays roscón burger

It’s called ‘Roscón burger’ and, as explained on the TGI Fridays website, it has “authentic roscón bread with its candied fruit, nougat creamcaramelized bacon with whiskey-glaze sauce, cheddar cheese, mayo-lemon sauce, pickles and red onion.

It is accompanied by friesalthough you can choose other options such as broccoli, ‘coleslaw’ (cabbage salad), ‘house salad’, mashed potatoes or, directly, without a garnish.

As we have pointed out, It is available until January 12. Therefore, for those looking to try new, innovative and never-before-seen things, this burger option should be on your list. A way to end Christmas as different as possible, with a roscón de Reyes burger.

They are not my mojito

The TGI Fridays surprises do not end here, since, in addition to the ‘Roscón burger’, They have released the ‘Xmas mojito’. It is a drink that, as its name indicates, It is made with mojito and cokeideal to accompany the hamburger or any of the options on the restaurant chain’s menu.

TGI Fridays is an American hamburger chain that It has several offices spread throughout Spain (13, to be exact) and in the rest of the world. Founded in 1960, currently It has more than 900 stores distributed in more than 60 countries.

It is an expert company in the world of hamburgers and they have confirmed it on different occasions. For example, in an article for Mirror published in 2021, some experts from the chain explained what it was the best way to eat a burger.





They said that the most appropriate thing was eat it upside down. In this way, the flavor would be enhanced even more. Now we ask the following question: Do you usually taste hamburgers like this, or have you been doing it wrong your whole life?

