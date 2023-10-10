Rosberg: “Verstappen’s level is the biggest problem for Perez” | FormulaPassion

The accident that gave the title to Verstappen

In the Sprint of the Qatar Grand Prix Max Verstappen became world champion for the third consecutive time, respecting the expectations regarding his world championship victory. In fact, a few points would have been enough for the Dutchman to be able to enter the Formula 1 roll of honor again, but few would have predicted he would win the title during the race in progress. An aspect that instead materialized as a result of retirement of Sergio Perezthe only driver capable of still keeping the fight for the world championship open.

Checo’s critical period

The Mexican, in fact, raised the white flag following a contact occurred with Esteban Ocon and Nico Hülkenberg, with the damage reported bringing an early end to his Sprint. The fact remains that for Verstappen’s teammate, the accident confirms a rather complex period: already in the last test at Suzuka, the Red Bull driver had sparked criticism for his maneuver on Magnussen, which ended with the Dane spinning and with a subsequent penalty imposed on the 33-year-old from Guadalajara. As if that wasn’t enough, the #11 also suffered in the Qatar GP two penalties of 5 seconds each for violating track limits.

Rosberg’s analysis

An episode that highlighted the obvious differences between him and Verstappen over the course of this year, both in terms of the mistakes made and the level of competitiveness of the two drivers. It is no coincidence that many are wondering whether Red Bull intends to respect the contract with its driver, still valid for the 2024 championship, or whether to interrupt the relationship to make room for other possible candidates, including Liam Lawson. Regardless of what happens, another world champion like Nico Rosberg highlighted Perez’s particularly critical moment, very similar to what Lance Stroll is experiencing in Aston Martin, on which he had already provided his opinion: “It’s a real pain to be in that position because you don’t know what you’re doing wrong, while your teammate is going much faster with the same car – he explained to Sky Sports – everyone’s watching you, social media is very critical, you know the memes and all that, ed It’s truly a horrible situation to be in. Checo says that sometimes it’s a bit difficult to feel the car, but I think the biggest problem is Max’s level. It’s really difficult, and when you start getting ‘beaten’ over and over again you start to have a negative spiral. Get off track and you’re afraid of being made out to be an idiot again being so far behind your teammate. It’s just about the state of mind, the negativity and all that, and then you’ll drive even slower. Keep moving forward, but it’s a really difficult situation.”