In the midst of the driver market negotiations in various Formula 1 teams, the general attention on the names of those who will be able to make transfers within the Circus is very high. However, regardless of the teams’ interest in certain names, what is certain is still the total absence of female profiles who will be able to realize their debut in the top flight in a short time. Consequently, exactly thirty years after the last appearance on the track of a woman (Giovanna Amati, in 1992) the times of a possible all-pink return of a driver in F1 continue to lengthen, even if the general desire to see a rapprochement of this type is becoming more and more evident.

In recent years, in fact, this opportunity has definitely increased thanks to the creation of the category W Series, reserved exclusively for women and often present on weekends when F1 is also scheduled. Not surprisingly, in the last GP staged in Hungary, the same Lewis Hamilton he had met with all the participants of the series, not hiding the desire to soon be able to see a woman in the Circus. Now, curiously, a similar will has been expressed by a former teammate of the Briton, as well as one of his greatest rivals in his career: Nico Rosberg.

The 2016 world champion, now engaged in the role of team principal of Rosberg X Racing, in Extreme Ein fact, reiterated the desire to be able to see a woman in F1 soon, also due to the results obtained by his own pair of drivers: Johan Kristoffersson and, above all, the Swede Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky: “We need to loosen the brakes on equality, so that women can get to the top class – the German explained to Welt am Sonntag – we have to promote women more in motorsports, just like we do in Extreme E, and we have to do it up to Formula 1. For this we need financial, but also philosophical support from associations, clubs, series, sponsors, manufacturers and fans, so that the athletes are supported from an early age and manage to attract the attention of financiers and the media. But above all, so that believe in themselves and don’t have to fight the battle alone. Parents of talented girls need to know that it is worth investing in their daughters, because the road to the top is clear ”.

However, when it comes to this topic, the question often arises that girls can’t be as fast as boys. Discrimination fully rejected by Rosberg: “In the motoring categories, as well as in equestrian sports or sailing, the alleged physical superiority of men almost never plays a role – he added – we have the race car that ground the power. The rest is talent, experience, technique and above all mental strength. Small and light pilots, among other things, have even an advantage over tall and heavy ones. And as a father of two self-confident daughters, I know women have the same courage as men, and not just on the track. I don’t have a definitive solution, but one thing I learned in Formula 1 is that where there is the will, there is also a way for a solution for everything. Let’s finally give the girls a chance. The times are ripe“.