The 2021 world championship will be remembered for a long time for the world championship fight staged between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, characterized by close challenges between the two pilots that have often aroused controversy and controversy due to the not always coherent measures of the Race Direction. Wheel-to-wheel duels that lasted throughout the year and that were not lacking even in the last round of the season Abu Dhabi, with the Red Bull driver attempting to overtake the Englishman during the first lap. In that circumstance, the number 44 of the Mercedes took advantage of the external escape route, cutting curve 6 and returning to the track in front of the Dutch without giving him the position. A maneuver that Michael Masi considered correct, thus exploding the criticisms against him, continued even after the checkered flag regardless of the outcome of the world in favor of Verstappen.

Five years ago, on the same track as Yas Marina, Hamilton lost the first of two titles not won in the turbo-hybrid era in favor of Nico Rosberg, his teammate in Mercedes at the time. Just the German, who spoke to Sky Sports News, made an appeal to the new President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem, so that clearer rules can be defined on overtaking and close duels on the track: “I have great respect for Jean Todt’s career – commented – but now, with a new person, there is an opportunity to make the sport progress. We should start with overtaking and wheel-to-wheel action: let’s not forget what happened in the Abu Dhabi race. All of us experts have said that Lewis should have given up the position to Max, but no one has forced him to do so. The FIA ​​needs to clarify all these circumstances, so that there can be no more discussions. It would be better for sports if it were much easier to understand who is right and who is wrong, and what needs to be done via a quick decision. It is important to get rid of all these controversies ”.