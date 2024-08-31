Nico’s Bomb

In the heat of Monza, during FP3 and a few hours before the start of qualifying – a moment that will likely be crucial in the development of the weekend – Nico Rosberg he released to the microphones of the British Sky Sports F1 a small-big market bomb concerning the French team Alpine.

While he was in the commentary booth reporting on the action on the track during the third free practice session together with commentator David Croft and the other commentator, former Indian driver Karun Chandhok, Rosberg revealed that he had been contacted by the Enstone team for a possible acquisition of part of the team’s shares.

Purchase offer

“I had an opportunity, through an email that came to me, to buy a share of Alpine“declared the German 2016 world champion, understandably leaving his two commentating companions surprised.Are you saying they sent you an email asking if you wanted to buy a part of Alpine?”Croft urged him. “Yes“, Rosberg’s reply. “But did you buy it?“, “No!“, the former Mercedes standard-bearer closed the discussion, amidst general hilarity and dismay, before adding ironically: “I should have investigated the details better“.

Rosberg, who in recent years has founded and managed an Extreme E team, also added that the team is “very profitable” and that could be worth more than a billion dollars. In recent months the Alpine team has experienced enormous internal upheavals, from the return of Flavio Briatore in the role of consultant to the umpteenth change of team principal, wanted by Briatore himself, and then moving on to controversial and contested decision to no longer use the Renault power unit from 2026aiming to become a ‘customer’ team of Mercedes.