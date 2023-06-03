Mercedes déjà vu

Barcelona and two Mercedes coming into contact: what happened in Q2 between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell cannot fail to have brought to the mind of Formula 1 enthusiasts the accident between Hamilton himself and Rosberg in 2016. Obviously the scenario and the tension between the two drivers was decidedly different compared to that of seven years ago, when the two standard bearers of the Silver Arrows were fighting for the world title in an internal derby which soon turned into a war of nerves.

What happened in the second segment of qualifying was only one miscommunication within the Mercedes team, with Russell preparing to pass Sainz on the start straight and not being warned that he was approaching the outside Hamilton. So the two W14s came into contact, with the #44 of the seven times world champion having the worst, having lost a piece of aileron. No controversy, however, between the two pilots: in fact, both recognized the lack of communication and Russell encouraged the team to discuss the incident internally, to improve in the future.

Wolff’s judgment

Toto Wolff also expressed himself in similar terms: “Of course it didn’t help to have a misunderstanding between the two cars. It was a lack of communication which we should have handled better in the garage. The riders were in an intense phase of Q2, so it’s not there no one to blame.”

Nico Rosberg’s opinion

The words of were interesting about the incident Nico Rosbergprotagonist of the disastrous epilogue of the 2016 Spanish race: “Lewis decided to go to the outside and pass him, but George just didn’t see him. So it was just plain bad luck. However, I think there will be in-depth discussions. George apologized, and I think that’s fair. But I think Lewis should apologize too, because if he passed George, it would have ruined his ride. He would have been just ahead of him and his teammate would have been stuck behind him, ruining his attempt, which was his last one to reach Q3. For this reason, I think Lewis should apologise.”explained to Sky.