Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton they are two young people from very different social backgrounds, who have learned to know and esteem themselves in the minor categories. But they are also the protagonists of one of the most extreme rivalries of recent times, perhaps matched only by that between Max Verstappen and the British himself. Which, however, has less ‘psychological’ implications and also does not contain the ‘charm’ of the fratricidal clash between teammates.

In 2016 Rosberg completed the ‘flanking work’ on Hamilton and – in general – the Mercedes team, putting Sir Lewis in mental crisis. In a recent comment made on British TV microphones Sky Sports F1Rosberg said: “We have complicated things extremely. We had gotten to the point that we had a code of conducta sheet that told us what was allowed to do in a wheel-to-wheel battle, and what was not, with related sanctions, and the zeros were so many! But there was no other way for Mercedes, the situation had become too bright and extreme. I think Toto Wolff learned a lot from the fight Lewis and I had. This is helping him a lot now in the management of George Russell: it’s very difficult, you don’t want to completely cut off his wings but you also want to tell him not to fight Lewis, it’s a very thin thread. I think Toto is doing it very well at the moment, even if it must be said that now they are fighting for 11th and 13th place, they are not playing a championship. And therefore it is easier to manage the two drivers“.