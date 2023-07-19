Red Bull, goal “en plein”

In Red Bull not even the mechanics make a secret of it: the team wants to make Formula 1 history by winning all the World Championship grand prix. A goal that frightened even Chris Horner and Helmut Marko, engaged in the usual “hide and seek” at the beginning of the season, but which the two bosses can no longer deny. Also because Max is driving the RB19 Verstappenundeniably a champion always capable of extracting 100% from the machine.

What if something unexpected happens to Super Max? Or if he makes his first big mistake of the season? For Nico Rosberg, Sergio Perez would not give Red Bull enough guarantees to get the record.

Rosberg’s words

“Now it seems that Red Bull can win all the grand prix of the World Championship. The difficulty is that, at the moment, there is only one rider who can win every race, the other is always behind with many difficulties. They can always pull it off, but not having a competitive second drive makes it more complicated“, these are the words of the German a Brand.

“Max will still win many GPs, sure. He is a phenomenal driver, for me he will be at the level of the five or six biggest names in history, like Senna, Schumacher and Hamilton. He’s a phenomenon and the team gave him the best car. This can also be seen from the comparison with his teammates: they are all strong but they are never close to him. I know Perez well, he’s a good driver but he can’t stay close to Max: it is difficult to accept mentally that the other is better than you. I know this well because the same happened to me with Hamilton: I had the difficulty of racing against a very fast driver“.