The recent announcement of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from Formula 1 marks even more a transition point from one era to another in the history of the sport. The years of the Hamiltonians, Alonso and Vettel are definitely coming to an end – although the first two intend to continue their adventure in the Circus for some time yet – and the doors of a new era in which the protagonists are called Verstappen are opening wide. , Leclerc, Russell and Norris. But if the first two have already won races and – in the case of the Dutchman – even world titles, the two English drivers are much more inexperienced from this point of view. Is Russell that Norris, friends since childhood and who grew up together between karts and youth categories, they have never yet reached the top step of the podium.

So far, the most heated challenge between the two ‘heirs’ of Lewis Hamilton took place in 2018, when both played in Formula 2 and competed for the category title together with Alex Albon, third wheel. Russell who prevailed ever since, in the collective perception, has always enjoyed apparently greater credit than his compatriot. In F1, however, the battles between the two were rare. While Norris, having always remained at McLaren, has consistently struggled in the upper mid-range of the grid – far from victories – Russell has gone from battles in the rear with Williams to challenges for the podium with Mercedes.

Nico Rosbergworld champion in 2016 with the Brackley team, revealed that he was impressed by the qualities of Norris. “He is one of the best of the next generation, potentially the best – declared the German champion analyzing the comparison between the class ’99 and his teammate in Woking, Daniel Ricciardo – I think in this case, rather than criticizing Daniel at this stage, we should praise Lando. He is driving absolutely as a future world champion “. Norris was also the only non-Ferrari, Red Bull or Mercedes driver to get on the podium this year. He succeeded in the Imola race, finishing third behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.