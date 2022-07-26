Before, during and after the 2023 season, the Formula 1 drivers market will come to life with many operations that will materialize to establish the future of many current protagonists of the Circus. In addition to understanding what the destinations of some of them will be, with question marks related to their stay in the respective team or a departure to other shores – including the concrete possibility of a change of category – for some there are other doubts: on everyone, the choice to be able extend your career or close it definitively.

Among them, there is not even a prominent figure like Lewis Hamiltonwhose contract with the Mercedes it will expire at end of the world 2023. At present, it is not clear what the future of the seven-time world champion will be, who has never made it clear what his concrete ambitions will be, except for an interview given in 2021 to Corriere della Sera. In the latter, the British had in fact claimed to “Not wanting run at 40 “. In more recent times, too Toto Wolff he did not provide any serious information about his driver’s future in Mercedes, merely joking with the news agency PA: “We talked a few weeks ago about how long our collaboration can last, and the number we discussed was from five to ten years, so we can get to 400 GPs.”

However, one of the most curious opinions came from a former teammate and Hamilton’s rival in Mercedes: Nico Rosberg. The 2016 world champion, who therefore knows the number 44 personally, believes that the desire to get the better of his new teammate, George Russell, could push the Brit to continue his career, also taking a cue from the current results. captured by Fernando Alonso, close to 41 years of age.

“It looks like he’s still in a good moment and savoring the new challenge of having George next to him – the German explained to Sky Sport News – for Lewis it is still important to beat his teammate, because he is the first one to measure up against. In France he did a fantastic job in qualifying, beating George by three or four tenths, which is a lot. I think he’s still motivated and he’s in a good position with the team, then I think it continueswhy not, for another couple of years“. In terms of performance, look at Alonso: he’s 40 and he’s still driving at his best. The way he is beating Ocon right now is really impressive ”.