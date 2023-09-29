Aston Martin overtaken by Ferrari

Thanks to the podium of Carlos Sainz in Monza, who finished in 3rd place after a fiery battle at the end of the race with Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari she had managed to overtake Aston Martin in the Constructors’ standings, pulling ahead of the English team in the subsequent events in Singapore (in this case with the victory of Sainz himself, author of a thrilling finish) and in Japan. A leap forward which occurred in full coincidence with the missteps of the Silverstone team, which at the start of the championship had proved to be a real surprise with the arrival of Fernando Alonso: the English team has so far obtained a total of seven podium placings thanks to the performances of the Spaniard alone, with his teammate Lance Stroll which never went beyond the 4th place obtained in Australia.

Alonso in clear superiority

If we exclude the result in Melbourne, where he crossed the finish line in 4th place, the Canadian almost always finished in the points, but out of the top-5. To see Stroll ahead of the reigning world champion it is necessary to go back to the single Spanish GP, where he finished in 6th place just ahead of his teammate. However, the North American’s worrying decline occurred from Zandvoort onwards, i.e. in the last four races, with placings always outside the points zone. Specifically, the most negative performance occurred at Singaporewith the bad accident in qualifying and failure to participate in the race. In more recent times, however, Stroll had to retire at Suzuka due to damage to the rear wing, which was not caused by an error on his part or by contact with other cars. Consequently, limited to the drivers’ ranking, Alonso is now in fourth place with 174 points, even 127 more compared to those accumulated by Stroll, tenth in the standings.

Stroll out of father’s team?

Referring to these data, the Canadian’s future could seem truly in danger. However, the owner of the English team is Lawrence Stroll, father of #18, and the possibility that the former Williams rider will be dropped by the team is very unlikely. Yet, if Aston Martin wants to successfully complete its objectives, Stroll Senior would have to make a sacrifice, unless his son begins to bring home more convincing results to the advantage of the team.

Rosberg’s thoughts

This, at least, is the opinion of the 2016 world champion Nico Rosbergwho in one of his speeches to Sky Sports F1 however, he recognized the Canadian’s qualities, which should however return to good levels to ensure that Aston Martin avoids having two drivers so far apart from each other: “It is essential to score points consistently – commented the German – I’m not really sure what happened to Lance Stroll why He’s a very good driver and he showed at the beginning of the season how he can stay close to Fernando. When Fernando was third, Lance was fifth or sixth, so I’m not really sure what happened to him. He’s really in a tough phase now, but I think that In the long term Aston can’t really afford to have a driver that far away. So, either Lance gets back to where he can and should be, or they’re going to have to start thinking about changing things there with the co-pilot. Fernando needs to be pushed. The set-up work is much better when there are two drivers at the wheel, it has a completely different dynamic so it is very important to have two drivers who are very fast.”