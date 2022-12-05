Nico Rosberg he is – clearly – a profound connoisseur of the environment Mercedes, having joined the Anglo-German team in 2010, leaving it in 2016 after winning the drivers’ world title. The German champion has collected 23 successes with the Silver Arrows in his seven years with the team, four of which lived without having the best car of the lot. And for the first time in many years, Mercedes moved away from the top in 2022, managing to score only one victory, at the Brazilian Grand Prix, out of twenty-two world championship appointments. However, thanks to the penalty on the hours in the wind tunnel for Red Bull, the instability at the top of the Ferrari Sport Management, and considering the recovery of Toto Wolff’s men from mid-season onwards, many expect Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to be competitive for victory right from the first grands prix next season.

However, Rosberg does not seem to be of the same opinion, due to the imperfections shown on the track by the W13: “The car had more drag than Red Bull and Ferrari and this was reflected in the straight-line speed. This remains the last piece of the puzzle that Mercedes must complete to be more competitive for victories and the title in 2023“, and continued: “The big question to ask now is whether they can catch up in the few months until the new season. I bet they will stay behind, at least in the first part of the season. They wasted a lot of time looking for solutions to their problems, while the other teams devoted themselves to developing the cars.” However, Rosberg said he was hopeful in the interview given to Sky Sports: “I have faith in Mercedes, they will work hard to reach the leaders and to fight for the title. In a way, 2022 has taken the pressure off them, as they have accepted that they are no longer the best and fastest. They have become the hunters, but Mercedes have assured me that they are incredibly motivated to fight for next season. Mentally, the team is very strong“, assured the 37-year-old from Wiesbaden.