Difficulty on the track, squabbles in the pits, a constant feeling of weakness: the Mercedes it suddenly lost all the certainties built in eight years of success. The W13 without bellies does not work and, although at Brackley they are working hard to get out of the quicksand and exploit the potential of the car, it even worsens its performance. The more Mercedes looks for the solution to the porpoising, the more he finds problems: a thorny path in which it is difficult to extricate oneself without getting hurt. From the outside, Nico Rosberg looks with concern at the situation of his former team.

According to the 2016 world champion, there is little to save from the Mercedes project: “It’s amazing to see them back there with these gaps. This car doesn’t seem to work at all“Rosberg told the Brits of Sky Sports Uk after the bad qualifying in Imola of George Russell (11th) and Lewis Hamilton (13th). “Seeing all those car hops gives you a headache, it’s amazing. You arrive at the end of the straight and you have to brake in those conditions. You have no faith in the car’s behavior if it bounces like that. They are struggling to solve the porpoising and they can neither understand nor know what to do. I don’t think the drivers can do much, the problem is who works on the aerodynamics of the car. You have to collect data, but it is always difficult to do so with such a noticeable porpoising, the air enters everywhere in the car. They can’t even count on the wind tunnel because, as we know, it’s a problem that occurs at high speeds. They are related issues and this complicates the solution“. And, as if that weren’t enough, not even the Imola Sprint provided signs of recovery: Russell maintained 11th place, Hamilton even slipped to 14th place, and in the post-race (on Saturday) he raised the white flag for the rest of the season.