Overtaking accomplished on Lewis Hamilton during the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP he allowed Max Verstappen to be crowned world champion for the first time in his career. This success, moreover, allowed the Dutchman to be the first driver of the turbo-hybrid era to reach such a milestone after years of absolute domination by Mercedes, always at the top of the drivers’ standings from 2014 to 2020.

In this seven-year period, Hamilton himself had the opportunity to add six titles to the showcase, to which the world championship won in 2008. Only on one occasion, in the 2016, the Englishman failed to confirm himself as champion. In that case, Mercedes still had the merit of seeing its own driver make a name for himself on the top of the world: Nico Rosberg. The German, who in that year joined his father in the roll of honor, achieved the feat of defeating his rival – who became such after a long head-to-head, such as to ruin the friendship between the two – then announcing the retirement from F1 immediately after the celebrations.

Five years after that win, curiously obtained on the Yas Marina track, Keke’s son commented on the final Abu Dhabi thriller in an interview with racingnews365.com, focusing on the emotions and sensations experienced by the former teammate: “He was 99% sure of becoming world champion – Rosberg analyzed – but it is difficult when the title is then taken away from you. I don’t know what’s on his mind, but of course we all hope he can stay next year. It is difficult to metabolize this defeat also because it has been overtaken. Yes, he had very worn tires, but he was overtaken on the last lap. There was no damage to his car and, for that very reason, to see the championship slip away like this is horrible and painful. If you are in the head, with all the stress you feel in those moments, and you are overcome like this .. good heavens! Both drivers deserved the championship. Again, it was heartbreaking for Lewis to lose him like that, among other things at the end of a change of procedure that was not in line with the regulation. However, Max deserves to be champion. We are back from an incredible season, let’s not forget it. Now it’s just a matter of overcoming it and moving on. What has been has been can no longer be changed. It is important for F1 to treasure this final and from it wheel to wheel in order to grow further in 2022. We must also take some clearer and faster decisions. This is also possible – he concluded – and would make the challenges even tighter “.