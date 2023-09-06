Rosberg in red: a nuanced accord

In the ten-year career of Nico Rosberg in Formula 1, the son of the 1982 world champion had the opportunity to drive for two teams: Williams, from 2006 to 2009, and Mercedes, from 2010 to 2016, the year in which the German won his only world title before surprisingly announcing his retirement from competition. Yet, in his experience in the top flight, Rosberg was very close to adding another piece to his adventure in the Circusin that case, however, moving to Italy, and more precisely to Maranello.

The admission

This was revealed by the 38-year-old himself a Sky Sports, taking a step back in time and returning to the years of his strong internal rivalry with Lewis Hamilton in Brackley, made up of tensions and continuous battles. The alternative to get out of this situation would have been Ferrari, with which Rosberg was one step away from an agreement: “There were some moments where I had the opportunity to sign for Ferrari – He admitted – I was in Maranello a couple of times because options outside Mercedes had to be evaluated, but I was happy with the decision to stay at Mercedes. It turned out to be the right decision.”

The dream

Like other drivers of the past, some of whom were world champions with other teams, Rosberg was therefore also close to moving to Ferrari, which represents the most historic and most successful team in the history of Formula 1. However, despite the victories achieved in Mercedes, for the German the dream of being able to wear red one day remains: “In the next life I want to race with Ferrari – he commented with a joke – but it’s a double-edged sword, because if they’re in Ferrari and things don’t go well they crucify you. Their seat is the one with the most pressure”.