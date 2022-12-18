After long rumors about 2023 of Daniel Ricciardogenerated following the divorce with the McLarenfinally the news came: the Australian will return to Red Bullbut how third driver. This means that the 33-year-old will not be present on the starting grid in the next championship, in which he could have participated in any case if he had accepted the offer from Haas or Williams, two teams that seemed the most accredited to welcome a driver returning from a 2022 between the most disappointing of his career, if not the most disappointing. Performances that contrast severely with those of the previous seasons, starting with that of 2021, the year in which he took the eighth and last success of his career at Monza, as well as the last in the history of McLaren. A choice, that of taking a sabbatical year from competitions, and not from Formula 1 activity, understood by a former driver like Nico Rosberg.

In fact, the 2016 world champion considered the Australian’s decision to be the most probable and indicated, explaining his concept to the Sky Sports program ‘Any Driven Monday’: “I don’t think Daniel had many other alternatives – commented – yes, he potentially had Haas, but that’s not his goal. He wants to be out there, competitive, really fighting for points and maybe podiums or whatever. With Daniel it’s difficult: just two years ago he was the next world champion, he had big ambitions, and now he’s exiting the sport. It is very complex to understand why he struggled to get from the car the performance that we are used to seeing from him, because he was able to defeat Sebastian Vettel in the same car over the course of a season in a clean way at Red Bull. He’s a fantastic driver, so it’s strange that in the last two years, with two completely different cars, he hasn’t been able to give it his all. I do not understand. I wish him a good reset and who knows, maybe he will have another chance to come back”.