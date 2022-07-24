Nico Rosberg of tough battles for the title he understands, having emerged the winner from the bitter confrontation with teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2016. A fight on all fronts, both on the track and in politics within the Mercedes team, which has substantially exhausted the son of art who already on the starting grid of the last seasonal grand prix, that of Abu Dhabi, has made the choice to unplug and hang up his helmet. He had too much pressure to bear, in an internal challenge against the other side of the box and without anyone else who could bother them. Rosberg has never been tempted to get back on track and at 37 – the same age as Hamilton – he has been enjoying family life for six years now.

Having been the protagonist of such a tense duel, the German does not believe it can last harmony between the two contenders for the 2022 title, namely Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. At the end of each qualifying and race, the Dutchman and the Monegasque exchange opinions and exchange jokes in absolute serenity: far away the days of karts, when the two could not stand each other, with a famous video of the time that made the lap of enthusiasts. Rosberg was peremptory: “Honestly, their harmony surprises me so much, because they have often gone wheel to wheel and in a very intense way. This fact that there has never been any discussion or anything like that is absolutely a huge surprise. I’d bet my house it won’t last all season“. And she continued in her speech a Sky Uk: “Considering all the times they have already gone wheel to wheel, there will inevitably come a time when there will be a twist or a different opinion or some kind of accident. We’ll see, as a fan I certainly can’t wait for the spirits to warm up more. But I’m sure it will happen soon ”.