Their paths crossed on the track for only a couple of seasons, but that was enough Nico Rosberg to understand right from the start the talent and speed qualities of Max Verstappen. In 2016, the then very young Dutchman – in his first season in Red Bull – found himself on several occasions dueling with the driver who would have won his first and only world title at the end of the year. Their battles in Canada, Brazil and in the Abu Dhabi grand finale remain indelible snapshots in Rosberg’s world championship season, who decided to hang up his helmet after that championship. Now that the German is – among other things – an esteemed television commentator, it’s up to Verstappen to lay down the law on the track.

After clinching his first world title in an epic duel against Lewis Hamilton in 2021, the Red Bull standard-bearer gave it an encore this year winning 15 out of 22 races, an absolute record. Verstappen is just 25 years old, the best car on the grid and a contract that binds him to the Milton Keynes team until 2028. Everything suggests that he will be the one to undermine the records written in the last 20 years by Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. According to Rosberg however, regardless of the numbers, Verstappen is already in the small group of the strongest drivers ever. “He is an incredible driver” said Keke’s son during an interview on the Sky Sports F1 program Any Driven Monday

“It’s easy to say that he will become one of the best of all time Rosberg added. and it already is now if you look at the statistics. A two-time world champion with all the race wins he has. They are already more than those of Alonso. So he’s already one of the best of all time. It is just beginning and will confirm it in the next decade. He’s incredible, his driving level is phenomenal. It’s great to witness that“. To impress Rosberg, in particular, was the gap inflicted by the former #33 on all his direct opponents. “We have to remember that His car hasn’t always been the fastest this year – concluded the former Mercedes ensign – Ferrari was the better car at the start of the season. Yet he has achieved these incredible. He really destroyed the opponents. If you consider the points won, 145, 150 points more than everyone else, it’s unreal. It’s one of the greatest driving seasons we’ve ever seen.”.