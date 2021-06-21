Lewis Hamilton and Valteri Bottas could do much more to resist Max Verstappen’s attack in the final stages of the french grand prix. The former Mercedes driver has no doubts about it Nico Rosberg. The world champion in 2016, who commented on the Le Castellet race for the French broadcaster of Sky Sports F1, did not mince words in expressing his judgment towards the pilots of the three-pointed star, believed too passive in defending himself from the boarding of the Red Bull team driver, who at Paul Ricard lined up his third win of the season.

If Hamilton’s defense was “A little too soft”, much harsher were the words addressed to teammate Bottas, who is confirmed far from his best days in the Mercedes jersey. For Rosberg, the game in defense of the Finnish born in ’89 was even “Lousy”, because at the time of the attack suffered by Verstappen “He braked too late and went long”, making overtaking a breeze for the Dutchman from Red Bull. Rosberg acknowledges the superiority shown by the Milton Keynes team, stating that Verstappen “Maybe he would have been able to pass anyway, but at least he would have made a little more effort”.

Rosberg pricks Mercedes strategy: “What a mistake”

On the timid defense of Hamilton, however, Rosberg does not understand how his former teammate does not have “Kept the door closed and we haven’t even tried, which is really hard to explain, why Lewis is the best driver on the square in hand-to-hand duels and it’s as if he hadn’t done anything to delay the braking or try to send the opponent out “. Hamilton’s attitude to the limits of the passive, on the Red Bull side, was instead interpreted as one demonstration of great sportsmanship: “I must admit that Lewis was very correct, he did not exasperate the defense against Max in any way”British team manager Christian Horner said.