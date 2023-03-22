The illusion of the podium

The satisfaction of the first podium of the season lasted only a few hours Mercedesobtained by George Russell following the penalty imposed on Fernando Alonso, who was relegated to fourth position. Following the appeal presented by Aston Martin, and accepted by the FIA, the two-time Spanish champion was able to officially celebrate his 100th career podium, leaving the goal of the top-3 still unfinished for the Anglo-German team. The illusion of the podium, however considered by the person directly concerned ‘undeserving’, had momentarily rewarded Russell, who last year was able to give the first and only victory of the season to his team.

Hamilton still in trouble

On the contrary, however, the crisis of results continues Lewis Hamilton, fifth in Saudi Arabia as well as in the previous round of Sakhir. After the race, the seven-time world champion declared that he didn’t feel at ease with the W14, as well as admitting that the setup chosen by Russell, initially considered the wrong one by the number 44, turned out to be the right one: “I feel miserable because I can not create a feeling with the car – commented – and I think if I had had George’s set-up, I would have come in a better position.’

George faster

Statements that have not entirely convinced a former teammate of the English driver, as well as the only one who was able to beat him in the fight for the title in the heyday of Mercedes: Nico Rosberg. According to the 2016 world champion, who spoke at Sky Sportsbehind Hamilton’s statements there were other not allowed messages: “It was the ‘I got beaten by my teammate’ facesimple enough – commented the German – George is the future world champion, and it is difficult for Lewis to stay ahead. Last year we saw that Russell had a fantastic season and he is continuing on this path. It will be a great challenge, but let’s not forget that Lewis is the best of all time, so if anyone can beat George, it will be Hamilton.”

Watch out for the return

Precisely on this last aspect, Rosberg ‘reminded’ Russell not to underestimate his teammate’s moment of crisis too much, who could return to his top levels once his difficulties have been overcome: “It’s a bit of a weakness for Lewis, who sometimes breaks down mentally and loses a bit of confidence – he added – but every time it comes back with a bangso dear George don’t get too comfortable.”