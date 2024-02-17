The charm of Ferrari

Some time ago Nico Rosbergwho retired from Formula 1 after the 2016 world title, had revealed that he was close to Ferrari, so much so that he said that he went to Maranello twice and that he considered leaving Mercedes to wear the red tracksuit.

The choice of Lewis Hamilton

During an interview given to Süddeutsche ZeitungNico Rosberg spoke about the news of the year, namely the transfer of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025.

“I was surprised“, underlined the 38-year-old German, adding: “But if we look at the big picture, there are two legendary teams that everyone would like to race for: Ferrari and Mercedes. And so I can understand that he is realizing a personal dream.”

Rosberg isn't coming back

Mercedes is therefore looking for a new driver for 2025, but Nico Rosberg is out, despite being the same age as Hamilton and four years younger than Alonso: “It's over for me, I have no plans to return. I would have to prepare for a whole year, even just to train my brain again. A racing driver has to react super fast and after this long break, I lost this attitude. My choice to leave was carefully considered, it was the right time: to leave the scene at the highest level. The step was difficult and accompanied by a lot of fear. The 2016 title was my Mount Everest.”