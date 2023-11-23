2022-2023: Mercedes’ step backwards

The last world championship was decided in favor of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who returned to triumph in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ world championships for the first time since 2013. The most surprising aspect, however, was not the triumph of the Anglo company -Austrian, but the Mercedes misstep, which from 2014 to 2021 had achieved repeated successes in both world championship rankings, with the exception of 2021 with the controversial finale in Abu Dhabi which allowed Verstappen to climb to the top of the world. Not surprisingly, 2022 ended with only one success of Mercedes in Brazil, and also by George Russell.

Hamilton: two years without victories?

As a result, 2022 was a career-first year for Lewis Hamilton finished without any success. A negative trend that is about to repeat itself this year too, unless the Briton wins the next Abu Dhabi GP, the last round of the season. The Brackley manufacturer’s decline in competitiveness has meant that its driver has not reached the top step of the podium since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, ​​where he won his 103rd F1 victory: “We’ve seen flashes of brilliance from the Mercedes team just recently, but consistency is lacking – he has declared Nico Rosberg in an interview with Daily Mail – look at Austin: they were in contention for the win there and had the fastest car over the weekend. So we saw that they are starting to understand the car, but they just have the problem that consistency is still missing. There is still a lack of performance on the straight, but they are starting to understand all this.”

Confidence for 2024

For the 2016 world champion (winner of that title at the wheel of Mercedes and the only driver capable of interrupting Hamilton’s dominance from 2014 to 2020), the progress of the Anglo-German company could prove decisive for the return to a greater level of competitiveness of the team starting next year. It is no coincidence that for the former German driver there could be conditions to see Hamilton already fighting for the world championship in 2024: “I believe in Mercedes’ capabilities because I’ve been there. I know how strong they are. They’re always the same people – has explained – Therefore there is certainly a possibility that Hamilton could challenge for the championship once again next year. I would be happy if Mercedes won, because it’s a bit like my family from the past, but regarding Lewis I remain neutral. I just wish there was a great fight for the championship and that the best rider would win, but in this sense I’m not biased.”