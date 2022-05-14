Over the past few seasons, the general attention of Formula 1 for the environmental Protection has grown drastically, to the point that the top of the sport have confirmed that they want to reach the goal of zero carbon dioxide emissions by the 2030 World Cup. Currently, the single-seaters competing in the championship are powered by a synthetic fuelbut this does not placate the awareness messages also coming from some riders, above all Sebastian Vettel, who wore an environmental t-shirt on the eve of the last Miami GP.

However, despite the good intentions, the F1 leaders themselves have nevertheless reiterated the difficulties in place in order to achieve the set goals, contrary to those already achieved in other world championships such as Formula E, in its eighth season of cars powered by a fully electric motor. Also for this reason, the President and Co-founder of the category, Alejandro Agaghad already admitted that the early game implemented by Formula E may allow the latter to even exceed the power of the F1 power units in the near future: “By developing battery technology in electric cars, one day we will go faster“ had declared the Spaniard a The Race, indirectly launching a possible project linked to the passage of the Circus to electric motors. A circumstance that would also find a former top-flight driver like Nico Rosbergworld champion 2016 and today owner of the champion team in the Extreme E category: “F1 is opting for synthetic fuels – he has declared – which will not be the best solution. They would be important for other mobility sectors such as air, sea or even road transport, primarily for trucks. But if Formula 1 continued on the path of developing electric motors, it would have a key role in the development of this technology, and would contribute to a great advantage for all sectors of mobility. So, as Alejandro says, should switch to electric“.

However, should this really happen, Rosberg stressed that he does not see Formula E as a substitute for F1, believing the two series could work on their own: “For Formula E I see the opportunity to coexist, because there are many differences – he added – the latter races in urban centers, and this is already a strong attraction, because F1 does not have the privilege of competing in central London, Paris or Hong Kong. It is truly mythical, also because it facilitates access for people who are in the city. So, I think over time it will continue to grow, naturally living with F1“.