This weekend in Uruguay Nico Rosberg could drag the team he owns, Rosberg X Racing, al second consecutive title in the Extreme E championship, the series dedicated to electric SUVs which also aims to raise public awareness on the issue of environmental sustainability and the fight against climate change. Sustainable mobility and new technologies are a topic close to the heart of the former Mercedes driver, who curiously as team principal found himself once again battling his old rival in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton. The main antagonist of Rosberg’s team in these seasons has in fact been Team X44, owned by the British champion.

Rosberg, who left the Circus in 2016 at the age of 31 a few days after becoming world champion, is astonishing many with his managerial skills and some are imagining a future for him a la Toto Wolff, as absolute boss of a Formula 1 team. The person concerned however, during an interview given to the Spanish site AS, has categorically excluded his possible return to the paddock with a managerial role.

“Many people have asked me if, given that Extreme E is going so well, sooner or later I would like to become the boss of a Formula 1 team – revealed Rosberg – but my answer is clearly no. The good thing about Extreme E is that there aren’t too many races. We currently have five races in the whole year. F1 has 24, so it’s a full-time commitment. Going to the World Cup there is little space to spend time with family and friends and I did. Now I never want to do that again. That intensity, that dedication, that inflexibility in life…now I love my life and that means that I could never have a full time job in Formula 1“concluded the German.