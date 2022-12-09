For the first time in his still young career, Charles Leclerc he managed this year to conquer a placement in the top-3 of the championship standings. The Monegasque from Ferrari finished second in the drivers’ championship, prevailing by just three points over the Mexican Sergio Perez in the race for the second step of the podium. Yet 2022 was also bitter for the #16 from Maranello, who had to give up early in the race to win the world title. In fact, Leclerc, also thanks to the many mistakes made by Ferrari, threw away an advantage over Max Verstappen who was already 46 points after just three races. The 25-year-old from the Principality finished the season with a gap of 146 points from the Dutch peer, effectively abandoning any realistic hope of a title already upon returning from the summer break.

Leclerc’s numbers for the season are somewhat contradictory. The star of the Ferrari house has in fact conquered well nine pole positionsmore than any other driver on the grid, but only three hits, 12 less than Verstappen. Reliability problems (Barcelona and Baku) and team strategy errors (Monaco, Silverstone, Budapest) certainly weighed on the Monegasque’s score. Even the driver of the red though it has not been free from oversights. The most serious was certainly that of Paul Ricard, when Leclerc ended up against the protective barriers while leading the race, throwing away a probable victory. But we must not forget the mistake at Imola, made while he was in third place, chasing second place, and which made him reach the finish line only sixth. Red Bull’s comeback began from that weekend.

Leclerc himself has always been very honest in admitting his mistakes, but some criticism has also come from outside. Nico Rosberg2016 world champion, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport of the riders who most impressed him this year and cited the red #16 only for its high notes in qualifying, apparently questioning its value in the race. “Who surprised me, besides Verstappen? Russell, for sure – he explained to rosy the ex-Mercedes driver – and Norris, too, in a way. And Leclerc, but only in qualifying, not so much in the race“. A sentence that the 1997 class will have to try to overturn as early as next season, showing that he can repeatedly beat Verstappen not only on the flying lap, but also on Sunday.