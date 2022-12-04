And that in the same car too, says Nico Rosberg about George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Nico Rosberg has retired for a while, but the German with Finnish roots who was born in Monaco, is still regularly spoken of. Nico of course has his job as a Youtube icon, but he is also often present around F1 races to comment. And yes, why not. As a former F1 and F2 champion you cannot possibly tell the man that he has no right to speak.

McLaren and Mercedes

The aforementioned F1 championship reached Rosberg in 2016. The story is now well known. Rosberg has always been kind of friend but also enemy of Lewis Hamilton in karting. Both came out for the same team. Nico, as the spearhead of Mercedes’ training program, Lewis as the young talent of McLaren. Back then, the two were still intimately together (we mean McLaren and Mercedes).

Everything on everything

It was therefore a kind of boy’s book for both to be reunited years later with the Mercedes factory team in F1. But when Mercedes turned out to have by far the best car in 2014 and the years after, things quickly turned grim. Rosberg won the qualifying game but lost the title race in 2014. He seemed to have to settle for a definitive role as number 2 in 2015. But in 2016 Nico gave it all to win everything from the first race.

Title and farewell

The latter did not work, but ROS did become champion. And that in the same car as Lewis Hamilton. Something he sometimes reminds the general public of. Hamilton did not get revenge, because Rosberg left a new million-dollar contract and suddenly decided to stop driving F1 as a 31-year-old. The fight against Hamilton had asked so much of him that he needed a rest. Moreover, with the title in his pocket, he had already reached his ultimate goal. So why continue?

Bottas became Russell

Instead of Rosberg, all of us Valtteri Bottas joined the team. But he made way for George Russell last season. As we wrote recently, Russell was given the opportunity to make things difficult for Hamilton in advance. And that turned out to be true: Russell scored just a few more points than Hamilton last season. After Rosberg and Jenson Bitton, he is only the third teammate of Lewis’ to ever succeed.

Well it must be said: Lewis eventually won the qualifying duel and was / seemed to be the faster of the two at the end of the season. But hey, points are points. Rosberg therefore thinks it is very clever of Russell, he says at Sky Sports F1:

George has had a very good season, very consistent. He got the most out of the car the entire time. It’s hugely impressive for his first year at Mercedes. Lewis is still at his best and beating him is just an incredible achievement. We all know that Lewis had a bit of an unhappy, messy season. But that doesn’t take anything away from George. He’s done incredibly well. Nico Rosberg, defeated Lewis Hamilton himself once

Rosberg is also anticipating next year and the prospect that Mercedes may once again have the fastest car in the field. He then expects fireworks. He also thinks that Toto may have a hard time:

Managing the drivers while fighting for P10 or P6 is still possible. But it’s a different story when it comes to a win or even a championship. That’s a whole different game. I certainly look forward to that. Nico Rosberg, before throwing in the towel, also threw a cap at Lewis

Whose deed.

This article Rosberg: "Beating Hamilton is an incredible achievement" appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

