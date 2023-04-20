Hamilton finally beaten

Before the advent of Max Verstappen, in the hybrid era of Formula 1 only one driver had been able to beat Lewis Hamilton in the race for the title of world champion: Nico Rosberg. The German succeeded in the feat in the 2016 season, avenging the defeats suffered in the previous two years by the British champion and overturning a hierarchy between the two that had crystallized since the days of karting. That year’s challenge between the two Mercedes teammates remains one of the most spectacular and bitter in the history of F1, with no less than two accidents in that championship alone, in the Spanish and Austrian GPs, and the discussed final of the last race in Abu Dhabiin which Hamilton tried in every way to slow down his rival to make him lose those positions necessary to snatch the champion crown from him.

The unexpected announcement

The real twist, however, came a few days after the end of the championship, when Rosberg announced his intention not to defend his title, leaving Mercedes ‘on foot’ and giving up the contract extension he had signed only a few months earlier to retire from racing. A shocking choice but which evidently was very well thought out by the then 31-year-old German since, unlike many other champions in the history of the sport, Rosberg kept his word, never returning to run in the Circus.

A new life

Recently Rosberg, who now works as a popular television commentator and has become an entrepreneur – so much so that he managed his own team in the Extreme E electric championship – has returned to talk about his decision to leave F1 at a still very young age, just think of the careers that Hamilton himself and Fernando Alonso are leading. Interviewed by the magazine Men’s Healththe German former Mercedes stressed of wanted to step aside on their own before getting to the point of being forced to stop for lack of alternatives.

The reasons for the choice

“[Avevo] fear that at some point I would not be good enough and that no team would want me anymore – said Rosberg, who in those years had also been linked to Ferrari, imagining a possible all-German couple with Sebastian Vettel – I wanted to decide for myself“. Rosberg joined Mercedes in 2010, sharing the garage with Michael Schumacher for three seasons and celebrating his first F1 victory in 2012 in China. The fact that he had finally beaten his lifelong rival was the last incentive to convince him to stop: “I couldn’t do anything else, it was perfect like this. It was the end“.