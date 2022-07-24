What happened on lap 18 of the French GP was a real twist, with Charles Leclerc who lost control of his Ferrari SF-75, crashing into the barriers of Curva 11. The Monegasque was then unable to get his car back on track, thus collecting his third seasonal ‘zero’ in as many races in which he was ahead. A mortifying result for Leclerc’s title ambitions, who in front of the journalists took the blame for what happened, in a rather critical and severe way, admitting that this type of errors are not granted to him, being in the fight for the world championship.

Who does not believe in Leclerc’s driving error, also evidenced by the telemetry data, was Nico Rosberg, that a Sky Uk has explained: “I think it was really from Charles premature to take the blame. The way the crash happened was really unusual, by the way it wasn’t even pushing hard, but saving the tires. For example at the rear at that point is exactly where the wind comes, and an unfortunate gust or something like that can take up to 20% of your load off right then. And what was happening at the engine level? That’s enough a little power cut or something like that for having that kind of rear trouble. I think they need to take some time to investigate what happened, why I can’t believe this is a pilot error“concluded the former German driver.