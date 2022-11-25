The company plans to use 12,527 units of road equipment to service federal roads in winter. On November 25, the Federal Road Agency Rosavtodor reported on this in its official Telegram channel.

“We checked the condition of drainage systems, road and bridge elements, and also prepared the necessary volumes of cold asphalt ahead of time to eliminate possible damage on the roads,” the agency said.

To quickly respond to the traffic situation, the company has placed more than 1.5 thousand weather stations along the highways. With their help, you can predict the upcoming snowfall in four hours and have time to pre-treat the roadway with anti-icing materials.

For the upcoming winter period, a total of more than 133 thousand tons of liquid reagents, 804 thousand cubic meters. m of sand and 4.7 million tons of sand-salt mixture. Rosavtodor emphasized that it is not dangerous for the environment.

On October 13, Andrei Samaryanov, deputy head of the Federal Road Agency, announced that by the end of 2024, 3,194 km of federal highways would be overhauled in the Russian Federation. According to the deputy head of Rosavtodor, during the reconstruction, these roads will be expanded to four lanes – two in each direction. In addition, they will have separating barriers. The separation of flows by barriers will reduce the number of accidents on federal highways and reduce the severity of their consequences.