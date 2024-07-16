RBC: Accounts Chamber finds Rosavtodor has too many unfinished projects

The Accounts Chamber found that Rosavtodor has too many unfinished projects, and the road agency is too slow in reducing the volume of unfinished construction. With auditors’ conclusions got acquainted RBC.

As of September 1 last year, Rosavtodor had 374 unfinished construction projects. The Accounts Chamber considered the effectiveness of measures aimed at reducing the volume of these projects to be “insufficient.”