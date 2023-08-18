Rosaviatsia: flights to Moscow and Zhukovsky airports were temporarily limited

Aircraft flights were temporarily limited on the morning of Friday, August 18, to Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky airports. This was reported by the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) in its Telegram channel.

The ministry clarified that seven flights were redirected to alternate airfields, where they performed a successful landing. After the restrictions were lifted, all passengers were left at their destinations.

At the moment, the capital’s air harbors are operating normally.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the Russian capital was attacked by a drone. According to him, the drone was destroyed while trying to fly to Moscow by air defense forces. The wreckage of the UAV fell on the Expocentre building. At the moment, city emergency services are working at the crash site of the drone.