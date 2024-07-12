Rosaviatsiya Head Yadrov: Crashed Superjet was flying as planned

The head of Rosaviatsiya Dmitry Yadrov commented on the crash of the Superjet 100 plane in the Moscow region. He said this told on air on the Russia 24 TV channel.

According to the official, the airliner was flying in accordance with the adopted flight plan.

Earlier, Deputy Head of Rosaviatsiya Andrei Dobryakov revealed that the crashed plane was flying without permission. He noted that the plane took off from the Lukhovitsky airfield, which is not a civilian one. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) base is located there.

The Superjet 100 crashed on Friday afternoon, July 12, in the Kolomensky District of the Moscow Region. The 2014-built airliner crashed in a forest while taking off from Lukhovitsy, where the P.A. Voronin Aviation Plant is located in Vnukovo. Three hours before the crash, the plane was undergoing maintenance.