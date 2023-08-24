Rosaviatsia published the names of the passengers of the Embraer plane that crashed in Tver

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) has published the names of the passengers of the Embraer plane that crashed in the Tver region. Data published in Telegramdepartmental channel.

Among the passengers are Evgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, founder and commander of the Wagner private military company (PMC), as well as Nikolai Matuseev, Valery Chekalov, Alexander Totmin, Evgeny Makaryan and Sergey Propustin.

The flight, as added to the Federal Air Transport Agency, was carried out on the basis of a permit issued in the prescribed manner.

A private plane crashed near the urban-type settlement of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region on Wednesday, August 23. The liner made a flight on the route Moscow – St. Petersburg. Before the crash, eyewitnesses reported two strong pops. Several versions of the causes of the crash are being considered. According to some reports, the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) makes a pilot error, technical problems and external influences.