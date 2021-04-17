Rosaviatsia has created an operational headquarters to organize the return of Russians from Turkey. It is reported by Interfax with reference to the press service of the department.

The headquarters will track Russians with tickets in hand and awaiting their return to their homeland. In addition, his tasks will include regularly informing the Russian Ministry of Transport about the number of flights from Turkey to Russia.

The Federal Air Transport Agency reported that airlines have confirmed plans to take out passengers on scheduled dates, and schedules for export flights have already been formed. Their number will be increased if necessary.

Russia suspended flights with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in that country. On April 16, the daily increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Turkey became a record since the beginning of the pandemic – 63,082 cases of infection. Regular flights between the countries will be limited to two flights per week on a reciprocal basis.

For a month and a half, the Russian Federation will close the borders with Tanzania. Flights to this country, both charter and regular, will be completely stopped until June 1.

After the closure of Turkey, Russian travelers turned their attention to Egypt, Cyprus and Morocco. Analysts have noted an increased interest in these areas.